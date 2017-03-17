Rider Jordan Reaves facing drug trafficking charges

A media report says a Winnipeg-born football player who is member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders is facing trial for alleged drug trafficking.

The Winnipeg Free Press says court documents show defensive lineman Jordan Reaves is free on bail after being ordered in January to stand trial in November on one count of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The 27-year-old player and a second man were arrested by Winnipeg police during a traffic stop early last year.

The Riders say they were not aware of any charges and are declining comment until they get more information.