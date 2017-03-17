Bell MTS launches in Manitoba

It’s official, the province’s largest telecommunications company is now known as Bell MTS.

Bell has completed it’s takeover of Manitoba Telecom Services.

The $3.9 billion deal was approved by the Canadian Radio Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) in December and the federal government signed off in February.

Bell is promising to leave prices on wireless plans the same for another year, but your bill is expected to go up eventually.

The company also said it will invest $1 billion in a wireless network expansion plan across Manitoba, including Winnipeg. The merge means Bell MTS customers in rural areas, such as Churchill and northern First Nations communities, should have better wireless service.

Although the company is promising better service, in a media release sent Friday, Bell said “there can be no assurance” that the benefits expected from the MTS takeover, will happen.

Winnipeg will also become their headquarters for a head office in Western Canada.