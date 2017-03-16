One person dead after head-on collision east of Granum, police urge public to avoid area

One person is dead after a head on collision near Granum, Thursday.

Fort Macleod RCMP responded to a report of a serious collision about 15 kilometres east of Granum at around 4 p.m. Thursday.

A car travelling westbound on Highway 519 tried to pass another vehicle, when it collided head on with an SUV heading eastbound.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene remains under investigation and police urge the public to avoid the area. All westbound and eastbound traffic travelling on Highway 519 is currently being redirected. Police say the detour will continue for several hours.

RCMP will release further details once the road is clear.