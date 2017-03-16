Police release suspect images in Vaughan double shooting

Police have released security-camera images and video in hopes of locating a suspect in the double shooting that claimed the life of a Vaughan, Ont., woman.

According to York Regional Police, 28-year-old Mila Barberi was found unresponsive Tuesday afternoon outside an electrical supply store on Caster Avenue, near Weston Road and Highway 7. She was pronounced dead in hospital.

An unidentified 40-year-old man, who police believe was known to the victim, suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police said Wednesday that it was too early to determine whether it was a targeted attack.

WATCH: Police are investigating the intended target of a shooting after a 28-year-old woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in an industrial plaza in Vaughan. Cindy Pom reports

York police are looking for a dark-coloured Jeep Grand Cherokee they said fled the scene westbound on Caster Avenue.

The male suspect is described as about six-foot-two and 250 pounds. He was wearing a dark jacket and his face was covered at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect is asked to contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Police are also asking anyone with additional surveillance camera footage to come forward.

— With files from David Shum