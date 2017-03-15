Grande Prairie RCMP ask public for tips about missing Alberta couple

The RCMP issued a plea for information from the public on Wednesday as they try to locate a young Grande Prairie, Alta. couple who haven’t been heard from in almost two weeks.

Police said 29-year-old Michael Lafontaine and 28-year-old Melissa Tindill were reported missing on Monday. Tindill hasn’t been heard from since March 3 and Lafontaine hasn’t been heard from since Feb. 15.

“There is general concern for Lafontaine and Tindill’s well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with them as soon as possible,” Grande Prairie RCMP said in a news release.

Lafontaine is 5’9″ and about 200 pounds while Tindill is 5’7″ and 165 pounds.

Anyone who knows of the couple’s whereabouts or who may have been in contact with them is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers online.