Fire at Syncrude upgrader facility north of Fort McMurray
Syncrude Canada confirmed it was responding to a fire at its Mildred Lake Upgrader north of Fort McMurray Tuesday afternoon.
A photo supplied to Global News shows thick, dark smoke billowing up into the sky. Several witnesses have confirmed the fire.
One person who was working on site 15-2 said there are about 1,000 staff on site. He said there are firefighters on scene and people were being mustered to safe zones.
Global News has reached out to the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo for confirmation.
It’s not known what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.
The Syncrude facility is located roughly 40 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.
The mayor of Wood Buffalo sent a message on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
In 2015, there was an explosion at the Syncrude Base Mine Plant (12).
More to come…
