Three men in custody after shots fired in North Preston, N.S.

RCMP are investigating after shots were fired early Tuesday morning in North Preston, N.S.

Police were called to a residence on Cain Street shortly after 1 a.m., after receiving a report of gunshots being fired at the home.

While responding, police say they attempted to stop a vehicle that was leaving the scene when it refused to pull over. Officers followed the vehicle and say they observed a firearm being thrown from the window.

RCMP eventually stopped the vehicle on Forest Hills Extension and took three men into custody. Two firearms were also seized.

There were no injuries as a result of the shooting. All three men remain in police custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.