Saskatchewan men fined for illegal outfitting, guiding

Fines have been handed out to two Saskatchewan men who pleaded guilty to illegal outfitting and guiding in the Pinehouse Lake area.

The investigation into the two men was started in September 2016 by Saskatchewan conservation officers and resulted in charges being laid against Brett Mitchell and Kelly Natomagan.

The investigation then spread to Florida, New York and North Carolina, where evidence gathered from five American hunters lead to additional charges being laid against the two men.

Mitchell, 49, who is an outfitter from Battleford, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting a client to hunt without a licence.

He also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting a client to hunt big game with a projectile of .23-calibre or less, contravening the terms and conditions of an outfitter licence and providing false or misleading information.

Mitchell was fined $4,110 and handed a one year hunting suspension.

Natomagan, 46, a guide from Pinehouse Lake, pleaded guilty to unlawfully providing a guiding service for game bird hunting, aiding and abetting a client to fish with a Treaty Indian fishing for food and obstructing a peace officer.

He was fined $1,680.