Two Saskatchewan men fined $3K for poaching, night hunting with spotlight

Two men have been fined a total of $3,000 for poaching and hunting at night in eastern Saskatchewan.

Conservation officers received a turn in poachers (TIP) call on Oct. 18, 2015 that hunters were using spotlights to hunt at night northwest of Kamsack.

A few days later, officers spotted people in a vehicle shining a spotlight into a field.

They questioned two men, who claimed they were exercising their treaty rights to hunt for food.

It was found that they were hunting on private land without permission of the landowner.

Kevin Badger, 35, and Mathew Dubois, 29, both from the Cote First Nation, pleaded guilty in provincial court to unlawful hunting and for the illegal use of a spotlight while hunting.

They were each fined $1,500 and forfeited their firearms, ammunition and spotlights to the Crown.

Treaty right hunting on private land or occupied Crown land is only allowed with permission of the landowner or lessee.

Hunters are also not allowed to use spotlights when hunting in Saskatchewan with the exception of First Nation reserves.