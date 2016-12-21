$22K in fines for illegal outfitting, hunting in Biggar, Sask. area

Four people have been fined over $22,000 for illegal outfitting and hunting last month in Saskatchewan.

The four were arrested after conservation officers pulled over a truck on Nov. 8 north of Biggar.

A search of the truck turned up two rifles, one which was loaded. Officers said there were also loose shells on the floor and back seat of the truck.

The truck was impounded and rifles, ammunition and hunting equipment were seized.

Two Saskatchewan men appeared in Biggar provincial court on Dec. 9.

Elliot Meechance, 34, of North Battleford and Tyson Adams, 25, from the Sweetgrass First Nation, pleaded guilty to guiding without a licence and aiding and abetting unlawful hunting.

Meechance was fined $10,000 and also handed a fine of $1,560 for operating a motor vehicle without a licence.

He has two previous convictions in the past 15 months related to illegal outfitting.

Adams was fined a total of $7,000.

Two hunters, both from Texas, told officers they were actively hunting with their guides at the time the truck was stopped and admitted to having loaded firearms.

They were each fined $1,880 for unlawful hunting and carrying loaded firearms in a vehicle.

Their rifles and hunting gear were returned after they paid their fines.