Canada
March 13, 2017 10:25 am

Saskatoon groups make fleece blankets for asylum seekers fleeing into Canada

By and Global News

Religious communities in Saskatoon make fleece blankets for asylum seekers fleeing into Canada.

Phillip Bollman / Global News
Several religious communities in Saskatoon have come together to help asylum seekers who are fleeing the United States and crossing the border into Canada.

Members from churches, mosques and synagogues across the city spent the last two weeks making over 50 fleece blankets to send to Winnipeg and Emerson, Man., where some of the asylum seekers are crossing into the country.

Each blanket comes with a bag and personalized note so the newcomers feel welcome.

“It lets the refugees know that they’re welcome,” Klaus Gruber, the refugee coordinator with the Anglican Diocese in Saskatoon, said.

“They will probably face enough unwelcome messages, that this is good for them to know they’re OK and there are people here to care about them.”

The blankets will be delivered at the end of this week.

