Saskatoon groups make fleece blankets for asylum seekers fleeing into Canada

Several religious communities in Saskatoon have come together to help asylum seekers who are fleeing the United States and crossing the border into Canada.

Members from churches, mosques and synagogues across the city spent the last two weeks making over 50 fleece blankets to send to Winnipeg and Emerson, Man., where some of the asylum seekers are crossing into the country.

READ MORE: Emerson official confirms a family with 2 young children are the latest to make trek to seek asylum in Manitoba

Each blanket comes with a bag and personalized note so the newcomers feel welcome.

“It lets the refugees know that they’re welcome,” Klaus Gruber, the refugee coordinator with the Anglican Diocese in Saskatoon, said.

“They will probably face enough unwelcome messages, that this is good for them to know they’re OK and there are people here to care about them.”

READ MORE: Another 22 asylum seekers cross over in to Emerson, Manitoba Sunday morning

The blankets will be delivered at the end of this week.