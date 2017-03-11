Emerson official confirms a family with 2 young children are the latest to make trek to seek asylum in Manitoba

As more asylum seekers continue to make their way on foot in to Emerson, Manitoba, the numbers continue to rapidly increase.

Greg Janzen, Reeve of Emerson-Franklin, said on Friday around 11 a.m. a young family made the trek across the US-Canada border in to Emerson.

He said the young family had two children with them. One child was said to be roughly 10 months old and the other, two years old.

Janzen said the family had a stroller and luggage with them as they crossed over on Friday and looked extremely cold.

On Friday the temperatures were extremely cold, sitting somewhere near -28 C to -36 C with the windchill.

The number of asylum seekers that have made the treacherous trek across the US-Canada border in to Emerson Manitoba this year alone sits above 200 people now.

With the weather expected to warm up soon, town officials and the community of Emerson said they’re concerned this will bring a lot more asylum seekers than the towns resources will be able to handle.