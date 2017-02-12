‘This is the only way to be safe’: Former refugees react to sudden influx of new refugees crossing in to Emerson, Manitoba

WINNIPEG — A day after making the treacherous trek in to Canada, asylum seekers have found refuge in a Winnipeg refugee aid centre.

RCMP say they illegally entered Canada on Saturday night.

“RCMP intercepted two groups of people illegally crossing the border at Emerson, Manitoba. The first group was five individuals; the second group was 16, for a total of 21 people who were arrested for illegally crossing the border,” officers said in a statement.

Rita Chahal, with Welcome Place, welcomed the refugees Saturday after they had finished processing with Canada Border Services Agency in Emerson, Manitoba.

Immigration Lawyer, Lorne Wildman, said the refugees can be charged under the immigration refugee protection act for entering Canada illegally.

“But, they will have right to refugee claims heard in Canada, which they wouldn’t have crossing at land border crossings,” Wildman added.

He said, that’s because of the safe third country agreement. Describing the agreement as one between Canada and the US where if a person crosses from the US in to Canada and makes claim for refugee status at land border crossings, they are told they can’t claim it since they have in the US already in most cases.

“But, if they cross illegally in to Canada somewhere other than border crossing and then meet with immigration officers in Canada, then third party agreement does not apply to them,” Wildman said.

The Federal Government responded to the influx of asylum seekers jumping across the border illegally, saying not everyone is eligible to seek asylum in Canada.

In a statement to Global News saying people convicted of serious criminal offences and people who have had previous refugee claims denied by Canada are not eligible to make a claim.

Nour Ali and Maysoun Darweesh moved to Winnipeg just over four years ago as Syrian Refugees. But, they were sponsored and did it the legal way. However, the couple said they do understand the dire situation some refugees are facing.

“A lot of cases they have no choice. They have [a] feeling they are not safe there. They are feeling on day they will kick them out from US,” Nour Ali said.

While this weekend only saw one big group of asylum seekers make the overnight trek to Emerson from the US, the Reeve of Emerson said he doesn’t think this will be the last group of refugees he’ll be seeing.