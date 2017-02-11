20 more cross internatonal border into Manitoba according to Emerson Reeve

WINNIPEG – Another influx of refugee claimants has crossed the international border into Emerson, Manitoba according to the area’s Reeve.

Greg Janzen told Global News approximately six people came across at around 3 a.m. while around 16 came through at around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

They’re being held and processed at the Emerson Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) location, said Janzen.

These crossings come just two days after Janzen called for a meeting with authorities about the increasing number of refugee claimants crossing into the small town.

Janzen requested that meeting after around 20 people crossed the border the previous weekend.

Some from that group had to be housed in a makeshift emergency centre in Emerson until they could be processed by the CBSA.

