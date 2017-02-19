More asylum seekers cross Emerson border overnight Saturday

EMERSON — A group of asylum seekers, making their way from the United States crossed the border into Emerson last night, adding to a growing number in the past two months.

The Reeve of Emerson-Franklin Greg Janzen said he doesn’t have a specific number, but said he heard there could have been more than 30 people crossing overnight.

Before the weekend, 77 asylum seekers had crossed the Emerson border illegally in 2017.

According to Emerson fire officials, most asylum seekers make the trek into Canada between 3 a.m and 8 a.m.

Welcome Place in Winnipeg is at full capacity, and has no room for anyone else to stay at one of their locations.

The new group coming into Canada overnight Saturday will be staying at the Salvation Army.