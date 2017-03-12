RCMP searching for missing Airdrie man

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to track down a missing man from Airdrie.

Francis Stanley Kopp, 61, was last seen at his home in Airdrie Friday morning.

He’s believed to be driving his black 2017 Ford Escape.

Kopp is described as 5’9″ with short grey hair, blue eyes and a heavy build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).