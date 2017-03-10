Extreme cold warning for parts of Saskatchewan

Weather
Parts of central and northern Saskatchewan are under an extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for parts of central and northern Saskatchewan for Friday morning.

A very cold arctic ridge of high pressure is pushing temperatures into the minus 30s.

Winds up to 10 km/h are resulting in extreme wind chills of -40 or colder.

At these values, frostbite can occur in under 10 minutes.

With windchills around -40, the risk of frostbite is within the 5-10 minute range

Conditions are expected to moderate later in the morning however wind chills of minus 45 or colder could return in some regions overnight and into Saturday morning.

Extreme cold warning for:

  • Cree Lake – Key Lake
  • Fond-du-Lac – Stony Rapids
  • Hudson Bay – Porcupine Plain
  • Kamsack – Canora – Preeceville
  • Meadow Lake – Big River – Green Lake – Pierceland
  • Melfort – Tisdale – Nipawin – Carrot River
  • Pelican Narrows – Cumberland House – Creighton
  • Prince Albert – Shellbrook – Spiritwood – Duck Lake
  • Southend – Brabant Lake – Kinoosao
  • Uranium City – Camsell Portage
  • Wollaston Lake – Collins Bay

