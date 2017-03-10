Extreme cold warning for parts of Saskatchewan

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for parts of central and northern Saskatchewan for Friday morning.

A very cold arctic ridge of high pressure is pushing temperatures into the minus 30s.

Winds up to 10 km/h are resulting in extreme wind chills of -40 or colder.

At these values, frostbite can occur in under 10 minutes.

Conditions are expected to moderate later in the morning however wind chills of minus 45 or colder could return in some regions overnight and into Saturday morning.

For the latest weather alerts download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Extreme cold warning for: