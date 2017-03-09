Cocaine, crack cocaine seized in Saskatoon drug bust

Police seized cocaine and crack cocaine in a Saskatoon drug bust.
Members of the Saskatoon integrated drug enforcement street team (SIDEST) made the bust on Wednesday at an apartment in the 200-block of Saskatchewan Crescent East.
SIDEST officers saw what they believed to be activity consistent with drug trafficking at the apartment.
They made a traffic stop and arrested a 36-year-old man. He has been charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana.
A search of the apartment then took place.
Four men were arrested and SIDEST officers said they seized 17.1 grams of crack cocaine, 27.5 grams of powered cocaine, 26.8 grams of marijuana and over $1,600 in cash.
The four men, 20, 22, 30 and 32, are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of the proceeds of crime and possession of marijuana.
The 30-year-old man is also charged with trafficking cocaine and the 20-year-old man is facing three breach of recognizance charges.
