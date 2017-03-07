Crime
March 7, 2017 10:42 am

Cocaine, marijuana seized in Yorkton, Sask. drug bust

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A man is facing trafficking charges after cocaine was seized from two homes in Yorkton, Sask.

File / Global News
A A

A man is facing cocaine trafficking charges following a drug bust in Yorkton, Sask.

Yorkton RCMP officers searched two homes in the city on Sunday.

READ MORE: Prince Albert, Sask. police deal with impaired drivers, stolen vehicle, drug bust

Cocaine and marijuana were seized in both homes.

Matthew Paris, 23, is facing four charges of cocaine trafficking and possession of marijuana.

He made his first appearance in Yorkton provincial court on Monday.

Investigators said they expect more charges will be laid as they continue their investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cocaine
Drug Bust
Marijuana
Matthew Paris
Yorkton
Yorkton Drug Bust
Yorkton RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News