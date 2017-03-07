Cocaine, marijuana seized in Yorkton, Sask. drug bust

A man is facing cocaine trafficking charges following a drug bust in Yorkton, Sask.

Yorkton RCMP officers searched two homes in the city on Sunday.

Cocaine and marijuana were seized in both homes.

Matthew Paris, 23, is facing four charges of cocaine trafficking and possession of marijuana.

He made his first appearance in Yorkton provincial court on Monday.

Investigators said they expect more charges will be laid as they continue their investigation.