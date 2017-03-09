Nova Scotia honours those who work to make communities safer

Nova Scotians who work to prevent crime and make their communities safer were recognized Thursday by the province’s justice minster.

Diana Whalen handed out the “Minister’s Award for Leadership in Crime Prevention” to 11 individuals and organizations that have developed programs which work to address the root causes of crime in Nova Scotia.

“I’m always impressed by the willingness of all parties to change tactics, to try new things, and to work together to support at-risk youth and those in conflict with the law,” said Whalen in a news release.

This is the seventh year the awards were handed out.

The list of winners for the 2016 “Minister’s Award for Leadership” in Crime Prevention are as follows:

Individual Award

Carlos Beals – senior outreach worker with Ceasefire Halifax, a violence-reduction project that saves lives, redirects high-risk youth, and strengthens community. Beals promoted teamwork, flexibility, understanding and diversity.

Jennifer Bernier – executive director with the Centre for Building Resilience Through Anti-Violence Education, Halifax. Bernier is dedicated to ensuring the centre can offer free services and practical support to prevent future criminal behaviour in at-risk girls and their families.

Corporate Award

Luke MacDonald – part owner of Aerobics First in Halifax. MacDonald organizes a running and reading program in several elementary schools in at-risk communities.

Youth Award

Andrew Henneberry, student at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax and administrative assistant with RCMP. Henneberry volunteers with the RCMP’s victim services program, offering emotional support, court support, case information assistance, and referrals to people impacted by crime or trauma.

Community Group/Organization Award

Tony Robinson and Ron Cheverie, civilian co-ordinators with Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers in Dartmouth. Under the leadership of Robinson and Cheverie, Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers has been an invaluable tool for concerned citizens to remain anonymous when reporting criminal activities.

Policing Award

Const. Nathan Sparks, RCMP officer in Guysborough. Sparks championed a hybrid hub model for youth intervention in Guysborough County, which has been instrumental in helping troubled youth before they end up in court.

Const. Mark Stevens, Halifax Regional Police officer. Stevens works closely with the many volunteers who operate the Demetreous Lane Community Centre, ensuring constructive information sharing built on mutual trust and respect between the police and the community.

Sheila Serfas, crime analyst with RCMP in Dartmouth. Serfas shares her expertise on crime prevention and reduction, speaking at national and international training conferences, as well as local universities.

Restorative Justice/Restorative Approaches Award

Richard Derible, staff supervisor with the Halifax Regional School Board. Derible encouraged the use of restorative approaches, which foster a community of staff, teachers, students, and parents that know how to support and care about one another, in schools across Nova Scotia. His work has helped to establish Nova Scotia as a world leader in the use of restorative approaches to resolve conflict.

Const. Colin Helm, school safety resource officer with RCMP in Digby. Helm has taken an active role in promoting positive relations with African Nova Scotian and Aboriginal communities.

