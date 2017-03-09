Man punches, bites Halifax police officers during arrest

A 25-year-old man is facing assault and resisting arrest charges after he punched and bit Halifax Regional Police officers during an attempted arrest Wednesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the area of Caledonia Road and Roleika Drive in Dartmouth around 9:15 p.m. in relation to a weapons complaint.

A 50-year-old man from Dartmouth reported that he was threatened with a knife by a man known to him.

When police attempted to arrest the suspect, the suspect struck one officer in the face with a closed fist and then bit a second officer on the forearm.

The officers were not seriously injured in the altercation.

The 25-year-old man was eventually arrested. He will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.