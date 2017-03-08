Federal government expected to remove ‘zombie laws’ from Criminal Code

The federal government is expected to introduce legislation Wednesday that will clean up so-called “zombie laws” in the Criminal Code.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould is scheduled to make an announcement “to clean up the Criminal Code” at 3:30 pm ET in Ottawa.

The issue of “zombie laws” was thrust into the spotlight last year after Justice Denny Thomas used a section of the Criminal Code that had been declared unconstitutional to convict Travis Vader of second-degree murder. Vader was, at the time, accused of killing Lyle and Marie McCann of St. Albert.

The section under question, Section 230, allows for a murder verdict if a wrongful death occurs during the commission of another crime, such as robbery. However, Section 230 was declared unconstitutional in 1990 by the Supreme Court of Canada.

The error left the McCann family flabbergasted.

Bret McCann, Lyle and Marie’s son, held a press conference in December calling on the Liberals to remove the inoperative sections of the Criminal Code.

“I think it is ludicrous that these booby traps are allowed to just exist in the Criminal Code,” he said at the time.

“When an experienced, senior court judge like Justice Thomas can’t figure out what the law is because the Criminal Code is so clogged up and cluttered with obsolete sections, how is the average citizen supposed to know what the law really is?”

McCann said what should have been a close to the nearly seven-year long case ended up sending his family on yet another rollercoaster.

“Our thoughts ranged from, ‘Does this mean a mistrial? Is this it? Is this the end of it?’” McCann recalled.

Vader was later convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years. The defence is appealing both his conviction and life sentence.

McCann, at the sentencing, reiterated his commitment to push Ottawa to remove the outdated clauses.

Following the botched verdict, Wilson-Raybould promised a review of unconstitutional Criminal Code provisions, with the view of updating the laws to reflect high court decisions. She said the review would be part of a larger review of the criminal justice system.

— With files from Emily Mertz, Caley Ramsay and The Canadian Press