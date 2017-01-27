Travis Vader to appeal manslaughter conviction and life sentence

Travis Vader’s lawyer filed a notice of appeal Friday. The document explains the defence is appealing Vader’s manslaughter conviction and life sentence.

Vader was found guilty of two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.

He was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years.

The appeal notice states the appellant: “appeals against conviction on grounds involving a question of law alone, applies for leave to appeal his conviction… applies for leave to appeal his sentence and if leave be granted, hereby appeals against the sentence.”

Vader is currently at the Edmonton Remand Centre but Justice Denny Thomas agreed he could serve his sentence in a B.C. prison.

The document also states that if a new trial is ordered, the defence requests the new trial to be heard by judge and jury.

The defence included the following points in its list of grounds for appeal:

The trial judge erred in failing to order a stay of proceedings as a result of undue delay perpetrated by the police and Crown

The judge erred in convicting Vader on purely circumstantial evidence

The judge erred in law by making findings of fact in both his reasons for conviction and sentencing that were unreasonable and not supportable by evidence

The judge erred in in law by convicting Vader on the basis of the testimony of unsavoury Crown witnesses

The judge erred by declining to order a mistrial after improperly convicting Vader of murder contrary to Section 230 of the Criminal Code

The full notice of appeal document is posted below.

