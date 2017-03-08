Calgary traffic: snow-covered streets slow Wednesday morning commute

Snow-covered streets made for a slow drive to work for thousands of Calgary drivers on Wednesday morning.

Global Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel said most areas in the city saw about five centimetres of snow fall overnight.

The slick and snowy roads are thought to be contributing factors in a number of collisions throughout the city.

ALERT: 2 vehicle incident blocking the left lane, NB Crowchild Tr at Bow Tr SW. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/9dicygJXni — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) March 8, 2017

Once the last snowflake has fallen, City of Calgary crews will work to plow, salt and sand so-called Priority 1 routes (roads with traffic volumes exceeding 20,000 a day) such as Crowchild Trail and Macleod Trail.

After Priority 1 routes are completed, crews will begin work on plowing, salting and sanding Priority 2 routes (roads which carry 5,000 to 19,999 vehicles a day) like Kensington Road and Acadia Drive.

Unless more snow falls, the city will then turn to clearing Priority 3 and 4 routes, which includes residential areas, school and playground zones.

To learn more about the City of Calgary’s seven-day snow clearing plan, visit Calgary.ca.

Homeowners looking to clear ice from sidewalks can pick up free sand and salt-coated gravel at most fire stations and City of Calgary Roads Maintenance district offices.

Want your weather on the go? Download the free Global News Skytracker weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android.