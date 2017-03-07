Alberta introduces bill to remove time limits on sex assault lawsuits

EDMONTON – Alberta is changing the rules to give victims of sexual and domestic violence more time to sue their abusers in civil court.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley has introduced legislation that will end the current two-year time limitation on filing lawsuits to recover lost wages, other expenses or for pain and suffering.

Instead, there will be no time limit to filing a lawsuit, and the legislation will be retroactive.

Bill 2 is called An Act to Remove Barriers for Survivors of Sexual and Domestic Violence.

“By eliminating limitation periods, we are making space for survivors of sexual and domestic violence to come forward when they are ready,” Minister of Justice Kathleen Ganley said.

“We respect the time it may take to do this. If passed, Bill 2 will improve the lives of these Albertans.”

Ganley says victims endure profound emotional distress and need time to heal before making such far-reaching decisions such as whether to go to court.

The new rules will apply to sexual assault, sexual misconduct, and assault on children, dependents and partners.

The civil process is independent of the judicial one in that a judge rules on the balance of probabilities rather than on guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.