Halifax teen faces charges after assaulting female cab driver, RCMP

A female teenager has been arrested and charged after police say she assaulted a taxi driver Tuesday morning.

RCMP say officers responded to a complaint on Cassandra Drive in Cole Harbour prior to 6 a.m. They said a 17-year-old girl assaulted a female driver after refusing to pay the fare. Police say when they attempted to arrest the teen, she resisted and assaulted two officers.

The Halifax teenager has been charged with:

  • Fraud under $5,000
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Three counts of assault
  • Resisting arrest
  • Two counts of a breach of probation

Police say the driver received minor injuries, while the officers were uninjured.

The girl is set to appear in Halifax Provincial Youth Court Tuesday.

