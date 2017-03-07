Halifax teen faces charges after assaulting female cab driver, RCMP
A female teenager has been arrested and charged after police say she assaulted a taxi driver Tuesday morning.
RCMP say officers responded to a complaint on Cassandra Drive in Cole Harbour prior to 6 a.m. They said a 17-year-old girl assaulted a female driver after refusing to pay the fare. Police say when they attempted to arrest the teen, she resisted and assaulted two officers.
The Halifax teenager has been charged with:
- Fraud under $5,000
- Assault with a weapon
- Three counts of assault
- Resisting arrest
- Two counts of a breach of probation
Police say the driver received minor injuries, while the officers were uninjured.
The girl is set to appear in Halifax Provincial Youth Court Tuesday.
