Nova Scotia announces two special prosecutors for sexual assault cases

The Nova Scotia government is adding two new special prosecutors, focused on handling sexual assault cases in the province, to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

The government announced the two new positions, along with other changes to the PPS, as part of a number of initiatives aimed at improving “support of women, children and other victims of sexual assault in the criminal justice system.”

“What I have heard clearly from women and support groups is that we need to provide better supports for victims of sexual and domestic violence in the criminal justice system,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Diana Whalen said in a release.

In addition to the new special prosecutors, the government also announced they hope to partner with the federal government to offer free legal advice to sexual assault victims and specialized training for Crown attorneys, an audit to ensure police have the proper resources for investigating sexual assaults and making sure sexual assault cases are a priority item for the criminal justice system.

The announcement comes on the same day the Crown filed an appeal of Judge Gregory Lenehan’s not-guilty verdict in the sexual assault case involving Halifax taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi.

Since 2014, the government has invested $6 million in Nova Scotia’s first Sexual Violence Strategy.