Halifax cabbie found not guilty of sexually assaulting woman who was drunk

A Halifax taxi driver has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman who was found drunk and unconscious in his cab almost two years ago.

Judge Gregory Lenehan ruled in Halifax provincial court Wednesday that the Crown failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the woman did not consent to sexual activity with the driver, Bassam Al-Rawi.

The 40-year-old cab driver was charged after police found the woman, in her 20s, passed out and naked from the waist down in his car in the early hours of May 23, 2015.

The woman testified she had no memory of what happened in the cab, and the judge concluded his decision by saying, “a lack of memory does not equate to a lack of consent.”

The ruling comes days after a judge in St. John’s, N.L., acquitted police Const. Doug Snelgrove of sexually assaulting an inebriated woman in a case that hinged on consent and sparked protests over what consent means under the law.

The Newfoundland ruling has led to protests and calls for rethinking the legal notion of consent.

But one St. John’s lawyer, Allison Conway, has noted that the law as it stands allows that someone who was drunk or can’t remember may still have consented.