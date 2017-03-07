Crown appeals verdict in Halifax taxi sexual assault case

The Crown has announced they will be appealing Judge Gregory Lenehan’s acquittal of a Halifax taxi driver accused of sexual assault.

Bassam Al-Rawi was found not guilty of sexually assaulting a passenger found partially naked and unconscious in the back of his car in May 2015.

READ MORE: Halifax cabbie found not guilty of sexually assaulting woman who was drunk

The Crown said Wednesday it will appeal the ruling in which Lehenan said “clearly a drunk can consent,” reported first by Metro Halifax, on the following grounds:

the provincial court judge erred in law in holding the Crown had adduced no evidence of lack of consent on the part of the complainant

the provincial court judge erred in law by engaging in speculation on the issue of consent rather than drawing inferences from the facts proven in the evidence

the provincial court judge erred in law by failing to give proper legal effect to the facts found by him

the provincial court judge erred in law in his interpretation and application of the test for capacity to consent

the provincial court judge erred in law by failing to direct himself on the provisions of section 273.1 of the criminal code

the provincial court judge erred in law by failing to determine whether the accused had taken all reasonable steps to ascertain that the complainant was consenting

such other grounds of appeal as may appear from a review of the record under appeal

Story continues below

READ MORE: Groups call for removal of ‘drunks can consent’ judge in Nova Scotia

The wording used by Lenehan in last week’s ruling has been a source of contention in Halifax and across the country, with many calling for the judge’s removal from the bench.

The complainant in the case. a woman in her 20s, testified during the trial that she could not remember the events leading up to her being found by a Halifax Regional Police officer in the back of Al-Rawi’s cab.

“She doesn’t recall any of that because she was drunk,” Lenehan said in his oral decision.”What is unknown is the moment (she) lost consciousness. That is important. It would appear that prior to that she had been able to communicate with others. Although she appeared drunk to the staff at (the bar) … she had appeared to make decisions for herself.”

Lenehan went on to say that intoxication tends to increase risk-taking behaviour.

“In testimony, (the woman) could not provide any information, any details on whether she agreed to be naked in the taxi or initiated any sexual activity,” he said. “The Crown failed to produce any evidence of lack of consent at any time.”

Groups across Halifax and the rest of the province have organized protests, filed formal complaints and written letters expressing their frustrations and concerns.

READ MORE: Any appeal of NS cab driver acquittal to be based on law, not protests: Crown

A large protest is planned at Grand Parade in Halifax on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

— With files from The Canadian Press.