Alec Baldwin: I won’t do ‘SNL’ Donald Trump impression for much longer

Alec Baldwin appears ready to hang up his blond wig and bronzer sooner than Saturday Night Live fans hoped.

Since the actor began his impersonation of Donald Trump, SNL has gotten its best ratings in six years. (The Feb. 11 episode, for example, became the most-watched of the series since 2004.)

Baldwin spoke to Extra’s Mario Lopez on Monday and said that the U.S. president “overwhelmingly lacks any kind of sportsmanship; he remains bitter and angry, and you want to look at him and go, ‘You won!'”

The actor said that he thought Trump would have relaxed over time, but so far that doesn’t seem to have happened.

“His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed,” Baldwin said. “The maliciousness of this White House has people very worried, which is why I’m not going to do it much longer, by the way. The impersonation. I don’t know how much more people can take it.”

Baldwin debuted his Trump character at the beginning of October 2016, when he played up all the memorable moments from the first debate between former Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton and Trump.

He yelled “wrong” multiple times, brought up Rosie O’Donnell, and could be heard sniffling loudly into the microphone while blaming it on his rival. He also answered his first question with: “I won the debate, I stayed calm, and it is over.”

He also riffed on Trump’s pronunciation of “China,” a mockery that still shows up in his more recent skits.

Baldwin’s portrayal has repeatedly prompted angry tweets from Trump.

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

Baldwin also addressed the rumour that he will host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in place of Trump, who said he’s not attending.

Baldwin doesn’t think the organizers would appreciate the move.

“If Trump himself doesn’t come and face the music, as it were, I don’t know what kind of program they’re going to have. If they wanted me to do it, I would probably do it,” Baldwin said. “But I’m not quite sure they’ll do. I think they may have a whole other idea.”

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s eldest son, sent a response to last weekend’s SNL sketch (which differed completely from his father’s reactions).

Trump Jr. pushed back against a skit that featured him and his brother Eric, who was chomping on Cheerios during the segment.

“Dear @nbcsnl I stole somebody’s snack today,” Trump Jr. quipped, posting a photo of himself eating cereal out of a plastic bag. “Don’t tell him. #heshungry.”