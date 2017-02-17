‘SNL’ on Global: Watch the skits that scored highest audience numbers in 13 years

Saturday Night Live continues to blow audiences away with the Feb. 11 episode becoming the most-watched of the series since 2004.
With 1.7 million viewers tuning in to see 17-time host Alec Baldwin as U.S. President Trump and Melissa McCarthy reprise her now infamous Sean Spicer role, the series continues to keep audiences engaged with its timely comedy and political commentary.
Audiences also tuned in on GlobalTV.com last Saturday night, with over 51 per cent of visitors to the site consuming SNL content and more than 151,000 video views from that episode alone.
WATCH BELOW: ‘SNL’ mocks Kellyanne Conway in ‘Fatal Attraction’ spoof
The Feb. 11 episode of SNL is currently the #1 program on GlobalTV.com and Global Go.
On social media, the episode trended on Twitter in Canada and was one of the most talked about episodes for the current season with more than 78,000 social mentions.
WATCH BELOW: Leslie Jones just wants to play Trump on ‘SNL’
READ MORE: Alec Baldwin to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for record-setting 17th time
The SNL series has seen remarkable growth year over year on Global, with audiences increasing by 60 per cent from fall 2015 to fall 2016.
SNL continues to be a strong performer and huge audience driver for GlobalTV.com and Global Go.
WATCH BELOW: Trump takes federal judges who struck down travel ban to ‘The People’s Court’ on ‘SNL’
Viewers who missed the latest episode of SNL can catch up on GlobalTV.com and Global Go.
Tune in to the next new episode of SNL hosted by Octavia Spencer on Saturday, March 4 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.
READ MORE: Jimmy Fallon re-enacts U.S. President Trump’s press conference: ‘You’re all fake news’
Many people on social media have already started to brainstorm topics the new skits could possibly re-enact.
Watch more SNL skits below.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments