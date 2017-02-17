‘SNL’ on Global: Watch the skits that scored highest audience numbers in 13 years

Saturday Night Live continues to blow audiences away with the Feb. 11 episode becoming the most-watched of the series since 2004.

With 1.7 million viewers tuning in to see 17-time host Alec Baldwin as U.S. President Trump and Melissa McCarthy reprise her now infamous Sean Spicer role, the series continues to keep audiences engaged with its timely comedy and political commentary.

Audiences also tuned in on GlobalTV.com last Saturday night, with over 51 per cent of visitors to the site consuming SNL content and more than 151,000 video views from that episode alone.

The Feb. 11 episode of #SNL on @Global_TV had an AMA of 1.7M, making it the most-watched since 2004 https://t.co/xHtfwZUhAQ (sub) — Media In Canada (@MediaInCanada) February 17, 2017

The Feb. 11 episode of SNL is currently the #1 program on GlobalTV.com and Global Go.

On social media, the episode trended on Twitter in Canada and was one of the most talked about episodes for the current season with more than 78,000 social mentions.

Trump was mad that a woman played Spicer on SNL, so in response SNL has a black woman play trump pic.twitter.com/7Yh0VoBpkS — priya (@sckywalker) February 12, 2017

#SNL wins the world today. No President has ever been trolled so hard by so many & been so deserving. #SNLSpicer #KateMcKinnon — Pam & her big mouth (@PamRlalala) February 12, 2017

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for record-setting 17th time

The SNL series has seen remarkable growth year over year on Global, with audiences increasing by 60 per cent from fall 2015 to fall 2016.

SNL continues to be a strong performer and huge audience driver for GlobalTV.com and Global Go.

READ MORE: Jimmy Fallon re-enacts U.S. President Trump’s press conference: ‘You’re all fake news’

Many people on social media have already started to brainstorm topics the new skits could possibly re-enact.

How is SNL ever going to top Trump's own sketch describing what uranium is? #TrumpPresser

pic.twitter.com/U2Qm77Uel0 — Navy Snowflake 🌬❄️ (@seashantygrrl) February 16, 2017

"SNL can't make a parody of my press conference if my press conference already sounds like a parody!" #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/yvXcV6P7AY — Jackson † (@thejgravitt) February 16, 2017

Is this for real, or is it SNL I am viewing on all networks? #TrumpNewsConference — Manny Campos (@campos2728) February 16, 2017

If SNL really wants to deliver a big blow to Trump, @HillaryClinton should host this season. — Kristina (@glanvilluminati) February 16, 2017

The writers at SNL after Sean Spicer called Justin Trudeau "Joe Trudeau" pic.twitter.com/YTlYALCFNc — TJ Gochenour (@tjgochenour) February 14, 2017

