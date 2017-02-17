Jimmy Fallon re-enacts U.S. President Trump’s press conference: ‘You’re all fake news’

On Thursday, Jimmy Fallon recreated U.S. President Donald Trump’s press conference from earlier in the day.

The late-night host reprised his signature Trump impersonation to address the president’s reported connections with Russia, Michael Flynn and to label the media as “fake news.”

“Thank me, thank me and buckle up because I’m coming in hot,” he announced while standing at a podium.

“This is gonna be a crazy one. Daddy came to play. First of all, you’re all fake news, I hate you all very much, and thank you for being here.”

He provided responses that didn’t directly address the questions, “We’ve made so much progress. In fact, if you ask any American, they’ll say that I’ve managed to make the last four weeks feel like four years,” he said and then chanted, “Four more weeks! Four more weeks! Four more weeks!”

When asked if he knew about Flynn’s conversations with Russian diplomats, Fallon’s Trump responded, “Look, I knew that he knew that I knew, but he didn’t know that I knew that he knew that I knew that he knew that I knew that he knew. So now you know.”

When a “CNN reporter” asked a question Fallon’s Trump attacked, “Fake news! Fake news. Oooh, fake! In fact, I’m not even calling it fake news anymore. I’ve thought of something new. I changed the name. I’m now calling it faux news.”

Fallon pulled out a Magic 8-ball to answer questions about his administration’s contact with Russia and announced that Beyoncé will replace U.S. Labor Secretary nominee Andrew Puzder because “who knows more about going into labour than someone carrying twins.”

“One more shake, and this is going to make the ratings go through the roof,” Fallon’s Trump said while shaking his Magic 8-ball.

“Faux news, cue the music,” he said as Migos’ Bad and Boujee began to play.

Some people on social media noted that the Trump jokes are getting “old.”

Many other people took to Twitter to praise Fallon’s impression.

