Beyoncé’s pregnant, and the internet nearly lost its collective mind

Beyoncé took to Instagram to announce she’s pregnant with not just one baby, but two — and the internet nearly lost its collective mind.
“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” reads the photo caption.
Many people called Wednesday the “best day” after the Grammy-winning singer made her announcement.
Many noted that her announcement was made on the first day of Black History month.
A few people made reference to Beyoncé’s former girl group, Destiny’s Child.
Others on social media almost couldn’t believe the news. Caps were abundant.
Coachella references were plentiful, since Beyoncé is headlining the second day of the Coachella festival this year.
Other people on Twitter admitted that they dropped whatever they were doing when they heard the wonderful news.
Others see the pregnancy as a “distraction.”
Celebrities, of course, joined the fray and congratulated Beyoncé.
“Beytwice” became an unoriginal joke in about 10 minutes.
There have been half a million Tweets about Beyoncé’s surprise twins announcement in a mere 45 minutes, according to Twitter Data.
Beyoncé and Jay Z are also parents to five-year-old Blue Ivy.
