Beyoncé’s pregnant, and the internet nearly lost its collective mind

Beyoncé took to Instagram to announce she’s pregnant with not just one baby, but two — and the internet nearly lost its collective mind.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” reads the photo caption.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

READ MORE: Coachella Festival 2017: Beyoncé, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar headlining

Many people called Wednesday the “best day” after the Grammy-winning singer made her announcement.

BEYONCE IS HAVING TWINS! THIS IS THE BEST DAY EVER! — Todrick Hall (@todrick) February 1, 2017

Drake and Nicki and Lil Wayne are back together and Beyoncé is having twins like today's the best day — nic ❁ (@_nrcd) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé's having twins?! This is officially the best day of my life. — Lauren Reeves (@laurenreeves) February 1, 2017

Beyonce is pregnant with twins and #RollUpTheRim started today. Best day of the year so far. — andrea (@drecollante) February 1, 2017

Many noted that her announcement was made on the first day of Black History month.

BEYONCÉ ANNOUNCING SHE IS HAVING TWINS ON THE FIRST DAY OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH…WOO ITS ABOUT TO BE THE BEST MONTH EVER!! pic.twitter.com/SX3HTi2Pfm — E👌🏽 (@smitty1423) February 1, 2017

BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT WITH TWINS AND SHE ANNOUNCED IT ON THE FIRST DAY OF #BlackHistoryMonth THIS IS GONNA BE THE BEST MONTH EVER pic.twitter.com/NLedSqfYt5 — nay 💌🖤 (@dragohnic) February 1, 2017

BEYONCÉ IS HAVING TWINS, AND SHE ANNOUNCED IT ON THE FIRST DAY OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH. GOD IS SO GOOD. pic.twitter.com/yXsDZfedGk — bianca (@couturefacon) February 1, 2017

It's black history month AND BEYONCÉ IS HAVING TWINS. Wow February is already so much better than January pic.twitter.com/J7YMkcHBIW — IG/SC: ParisHeelton (@ImTheBombDotCom) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé is having twins. Wow, black history month is starting off great pic.twitter.com/a8VfrJ7BZJ — fat and boujee (@delafro_) February 1, 2017

Can you believe Beyoncé invented black history month by announcing her pregnancy with twins? IM SHOOK pic.twitter.com/8f1Zzue51V — ㅤ (@SindidAlam) February 1, 2017

🙌🏿 @Beyonce prego with Twins! What a great way to start off Black History Month! 🙌🏿 congrats — Senhor Melee (@mrmelee) February 1, 2017

A few people made reference to Beyoncé’s former girl group, Destiny’s Child.

beyonce gone have 3 kids….. destiny's child. — Demetrius Harmon (@meechonmars) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé having twins means that Destinys child can be remade in a few years time with three Beyonces and absolutely no Michelle's. — Karen Walton (@Kazwalton1) February 1, 2017

If Beyoncé has 2 girls… she can start Destinys child Pt.2 with Blue ivy and the twins😭🙌🏽💙 — Bacall Sterling (@BB_Sterling) February 1, 2017

beyoncé is having twins, she done made a whole new destinys child 2.0 — callie (@calliejogo) February 1, 2017

Others on social media almost couldn’t believe the news. Caps were abundant.

BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT WITH TWINS THIS IS NOT A DRILL

BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT WITH TWINS THIS IS NOT A DRILL

BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT WITH TWINS THI — Tré Melvin (@TreMelvin) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé is pregnant…With twins. I have hope. my faith is restored. amen. pic.twitter.com/okxExMj8W8 — queen quen (@quenblackwell) February 1, 2017

BEYONCÉ PREGNANT WITH TWINS MAKES ME FEEL BETTER ABOUT THE WORLD. — Ross Mathews (@helloross) February 1, 2017

Coachella references were plentiful, since Beyoncé is headlining the second day of the Coachella festival this year.

Beyoncé's really gonna headline coachella pregnant with twins, like she's really gonna do that™ — Leigh-La (@LeighLa16) February 1, 2017

When you're excited Beyoncé is pregnant then you realize you're not quite sure what that means for the Coachella tickets you bought pic.twitter.com/oB3ePPv24s — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé is the MOST beautiful pregnant woman ever. I'm so happy. And thank God I saved my money from going to Coachella. pic.twitter.com/lAiBjsNWXK — αитнoиу.🕴🏽 (@MyLifeAsAD) February 1, 2017

In other news Beyoncé has to headline Coachella while she's pregnant with twins. Yikes — Me Somewhere (@KerriLynnXO) February 1, 2017

Pregnant @Beyonce is headlining Coachella…what a time to be alive #2017 — Taylor Hayden (@ay_its_tay) February 1, 2017

Other people on Twitter admitted that they dropped whatever they were doing when they heard the wonderful news.

Me: I dunno why y'all care so much about these celebrities' lives. They're just people. "Beyoncé is having twins!!!" Also me: pic.twitter.com/4Xa0Q3i3yN — Skye Townsend (@SkyeTownsend) February 1, 2017

Me: "Ugh I'm so tired of seeing all of these pregnancy announcements. 😒" *Beyonce is pregnant w/ twins* Me: pic.twitter.com/ML1dcD8iLP — Samantha (@__svmvnthv__) February 1, 2017

Others see the pregnancy as a “distraction.”

– Beyoncé pregnant , perfect time to drop my girl before valentines while she distracted pic.twitter.com/CMkrwZZh1e — -Emillion 4tha Leaux (@SecondarySkies) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé announcing she pregnant is a distraction for what Trump about to do #StayWoke 😂😂😂 — Vivant Luxe (@Chuck_Smith414) February 1, 2017

"Beyonce pregnant but Trump tryna start WWIII it's a distraction. stay woke" 😂😭😭 — k. (@xx_JustKISSme) February 1, 2017

Remember Beyoncé announcing that she's pregnant is just a distraction from Trump's presidency! 🤣🤣 STAY WOKE lmao — ❦Olivia❧ (@LivyKayLivy) February 1, 2017

What if Beyoncé being pregnant is a distraction to the world and this was strategically planned bc ILLUMINATI pic.twitter.com/gudTpkSir7 — ☾ leandro (@VanillaHipstah) February 1, 2017

Celebrities, of course, joined the fray and congratulated Beyoncé.

IM SO HAPPY FOR B BUT SHE BETTER PUT ON A PERFORMANCE AT COACHELLA CAUSE SHES THE REASON IM GOING — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) February 1, 2017

“Beytwice” became an unoriginal joke in about 10 minutes.

hey check this out…….. beytwice — Heather Schmelzlen (@anchorlines) February 1, 2017

There have been half a million Tweets about Beyoncé’s surprise twins announcement in a mere 45 minutes, according to Twitter Data.

Half a million Tweets about @Beyonce's surprise #twins announcement. It's been 45 minutes. (Spiked at 17k Tweets per min.) 🍼🍼 — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé and Jay Z are also parents to five-year-old Blue Ivy.