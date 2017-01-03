Coachella Festival 2017: Beyoncé, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar headlining

Beyoncé will headline the Saturday nights of the upcoming 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The popular Indio, Calif. music festival confirmed the complete lineup with returning veterans Radiohead scheduled to headline the first day, Beyoncé to headline the second and Kendrick Lamar for the third.

The 18th annual fest will take place over two weekends — April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23 — at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET.

Aside from a brief surprise cameo during husband Jay Z’s headlining set in 2010, and again for sister Solange’s appearance in 2014, Beyoncé has never played the desert festival.

Beyoncé is only the second female headliner in the concert’s 17-year history; Icelandic artist Björk headlined twice in 2002 and 2007. This isn’t Radiohead’s first rodeo, however — the British band headlined the festival in 2012.

Lamar has performed at the festival before, but not as a headliner, and showed up during Ice Cube’s set at the 2016 edition of the festival.

In addition to major dance acts Martin Garrix, Steve Angello and DJ Snake, and indie rock acts such as The XX, Father John Misty and Bon Iver, the 2017 lineup is full of hip-hop acts like Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert and Future.

Canada will be represented at Coachella this year by Toronto rapper Tory Lanez, Canadian R&B duo Majid Jordan, Toronto experimental electronic band Crystal Castles, Canadian rock band The Arkells and Montreal producer/DJ/Polaris Music Prize winner Kaytranada.

General admission passes are $399 for the full three days and $474 for three days and a shuttle pass. All prices are in USD.

Visit the Coachella site for full concert details.