Blizzard warnings remain in effect for southeast Saskatchewan

A nasty winter storm has blown into southeastern Saskatchewan, after a brief stint of warm weather. The Yorkton, Weyburn, Estevan and Regina areas all saw blowing snow, low visibility and freezing temperatures on Monday.

“When you combine the really warm air that is coming up from the United States and combine [it] with the really cold air coming from the arctic, it can create quite a deep low pressure system, and that’s what they’re seeing.” Terri Lang, an Environment Canada meteorologist, said.

Lang says within the next 24 hours, the storm will continue to wreak havoc the province’s southeast, particularly in Estevan, where the town has already broken records.

“The heavier snow falls are occurring over southeastern Saskatchewan and that will spread north to the Manitoba border over the next 24 hours,” Land said.

For many in Regina, it’s an upsetting turn of events.

“I thought spring was here,” Montana Chasky said. “Yesterday I wasn’t wearing a jacket, today it’s really icy and I’m waiting to slip and fall.”

“It makes you remember what March is supposed to be like… hopefully spring will come soon,” Alicia Knightingale said.

The intense low pressure system is expected to bring 25 to 35 centimetres of snow by mid-Tuesday morning before moving out of the region.

As road conditions worsen, travel isn’t recommended on some highways and motorists are being asked not to drive if they don’t have to.

Lang says the winter blast is expected to bring more snow and freezing temperatures into Tuesday and Wednesday.

“That is when the cold air is going to settle in, so we will start to see the wind chills (go) higher up, but the reduced visibility of snow and blowing snow should be easing by Wednesday morning,” Lang said.