Blizzard, snowfall, winter storm warnings for eastern Saskatchewan

There are a range of weather warnings across eastern Saskatchewan for Monday morning.

Environment Canada officials said an intense low pressure system moving in from Montana is bringing heavy snow and strong northwesterly winds to many regions.

Blizzard Warning

A blizzard warning is in place for the southeast corner of the province.

Winds between 40 and 50 km/h combined with the snow will reduce viability to 400 metres or less.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout the day and blizzard conditions are expected to last into Tuesday.

Road closures are possible and outdoor activity is not recommended.

Snowfall Warning

Many regions are under a snowfall warning, with 10 to 20 centimetres expected as the system moves through the province.

Heavy snow in the southern regions will begin to taper off early Monday evening and later in the evening for northern areas.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult and the heavy snow may suddenly reduce viability at times.

Winter Storm Warning

Parts of northeast Saskatchewan are under a winter storm warning, with hazardous conditions expected.

The intense low pressure system is expected to bring 25 to 35 centimetres of snow by mid-Tuesday morning before moving out of the region.

Rapidly accumulating snow may make travel difficult in some locations.

Latest Conditions

Check the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline for the latest road conditions.

For flight delays and cancellations, check the Saskatoon International Airport or Regina International Airport websites.

Blizzard Warning

Estevan – Weyburn – Radville – Milestone

Moosomin – Grenfell – Kipling – Wawota

Carlyle – Oxbow – Carnduff – Bienfait – Stoughton

Snowfall Warning

Regina

Melfort – Tisdale – Nipawin – Carrot River

Humboldt – Wynyard – Wadena – Lanigan – Foam Lake

Fort Qu’Appelle – Indian Head – Lumsden – Pilot Butte

Southend – Brabant Lake – Kinoosao

Pelican Narrows – Cumberland House – Creighton

Kamsack – Canora – Preeceville

Yorkton – Melville – Esterhazy

Winter Storm Warning