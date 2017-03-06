Adele reacts hilariously to onstage mosquito ‘attack’

WARNING: Foul language below!

Adele was attacked by a cluster of mosquitoes while live onstage at Brisbane, Australia’s Cricket Ground venue this past Sunday.

The superstar singer began swatting at the bugs before she tried to run away and escape them.

In a clip shared by a fan, the songstress can be seen running around frantically. “I’m sorry, I’m not Australian, I don’t like bugs!” she screamed.

“It was sucking my blood, it was sucking my blood!”

She asked the audience for their advice on how to get rid of the hungry insects. “What do I do to it?” she asked. “I’m not afraid of bugs!”

Many Adele fans took to Twitter to share the moment from the concert.

Adele making her own language up 😂 pic.twitter.com/QmzkhiSgaz — PAIGE 💝 (@paige_hemingway) March 6, 2017

Adele face when she realised there were bugs all around her#TeamAdelehttps://t.co/C4L3uzx52M pic.twitter.com/HiRrcp5d8e — Adele Ukraine 1/7/17 (@AdeleUkraine) March 5, 2017

'i don't like bugs' adele is me, i am adele — charlotte (@_charl_alice_) March 5, 2017

@Adele you killed it tonight at the #gabba! We love you!! And our bugs love you. pic.twitter.com/Mc9gAgvHBm — JoBigLove (@BigLoveWed) March 5, 2017

There were bugs on the stage and Adele goes "run for your life!" And I was like same — Danielle. (@ForeverWithJoeJ) March 4, 2017

This isn’t the first time Adele encountered something flying around during her world tour.

Back in November, the Hello hitmaker was performing in Mexico City when she warned one fan about a bat. “It landed right by your head. Oh my God, it’s a bat!” she exclaimed.

When a bat welcomes you to a new country @Adele #adelemexico pic.twitter.com/YvCZ7ImDTb — H Ramos (@Hect) November 16, 2016

After a few minutes of flapping around, the bat flew away and Adele returned to business.

During her concert the previous night, the 28-year-old singer confirmed that she had secretly tied the knot with Simon Konecki after months of keeping her fans guessing.

Before singing her 2011 heartbreak ballad Someone Like You, she explained to the audience: “That feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on Earth, and I am addicted to that feeling.”

“Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my person. But that feeling, when you first meet someone and everything about you just feels alive for the first time. I wanted to go back to that.”

The pair have been together since 2011, but have refused to confirm (until now) whether or not they are married. Adele and husband Konecki have a four-year-old son together.

The question about marriage came up during the 2017 Grammys when she thanked her “husband” at the ceremony.

“Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son – you’re the only reason I do it.”

