March 5, 2017 8:47 pm

Calgary police investigate alleged abduction of woman

Calgary police were called to Tuxedo Park Sunday after reports of a possible abduction.

Police said a woman, who was allegedly taken against her will Saturday night, is safe.

Police also surrounded a home around 27 Avenue and 1 Street NE.

Officials said after calling three men inside the home out, they surrendered peacefully.

Police continue to investigate and said they’re questioning the men, but there was no threat to the public at any point.

No further details about the woman or incident have been released.

 

 

