Life-saving addition to Okanagan-area treatment centre

Friday marked the grand-opening of an important addition to the Round Lake Treatment Centre, north of Vernon.

“We will save many, many lives,” the executive director for the Round Lake Drug and Alcohol Society, Marlene Isaac, said.

The new addition is a 10-bed pre- and post-recovery house. Called “Painted Turtle Lodge,” the new facility provides immediate help for those preparing to enter treatment.

“They can await entry into treatment program,” Isaac said. “Otherwise we may lose them, may never see them again.”

The new recovery house will also allow clients to continue receiving support after they finish treatment.

“They will have a place to stay for a few months,” Isaac said. “We will help them adjust and prepare them for life outside in the big world.”

Thirty-year-old Derek Williams knows all about the importance of post-treatment services.

“It is hard to just go back out into the world,” Williams said

The Salmon Arm man went through the treatment program at Round Lake back in 2009 to battle his drug and alcohol addictions.

“I’m really grateful for the centre because without it, I’m not sure where I would be today,” Williams said.

The Round Lake Drug and Alcohol Treatment Centre opened 37 years ago and has served 12,000 clients since then.

With the current drug crisis in the province, the demand for facilities like this one is only expected to grow.

While the new facility is complete, funding for the extra beds isn’t. Interior Health is covering the cost for six spaces, but the treatment centre must still raise money for the rest.

“We’re looking for the other four beds to be funded,” Isaac said. “With the fentanyl crisis in communities, people need a safe place to be and to be out of that drug scene.”

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip sits on the Round Lake Board. He knows addictions all too well having battled his own. Now in his 29th year of sobriety, Philip says no community is immune to drug and alcohol problems

“Recovery and sobriety is something that ripples out into all of society and community, regardless of background.” Phillip said.

While Round Lake caters to the aboriginal community, it does accept all clients regardless of race.