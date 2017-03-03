One of two suspects in armed sexual assault investigation surrenders to police

One of two suspects accused in an armed sexual assault investigation has surrendered to Toronto police.

Officers responded to the Finch Avenue and Sentinel Road area at 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, February 25.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men and at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

One of the men was identified Saturday evening as 23-year-old Niam Camsell of Toronto.

Camsell has since turned himself in to police and is now facing charges of forcible confinement, sexual assault, gang sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say one male suspect is still outstanding in the investigation.

He’s described as in his late 20s with a heavy build, pierced right ear and large nose. At the time, he was wearing a full zippered grey jacket with red sleeves, dark jeans, black shoes and a dark Blue Jays baseball cap with a flat, grey brim.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).