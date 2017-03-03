Police investigate serious pedestrian collision; Edmonton intersection shut down

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in northwest Edmonton Friday morning and police have shut down the intersection while they investigate.

The EPS said officers were responding to a “serious collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle” that happened at 8:25 a.m.

Traffic on 128 Avenue between 97 Street and 101 Street has been shut down while police investigate.

The Traffic Section expected the area to be closed for “the next several hours,” EPS said shortly after 10 a.m.

Police did not say what condition the pedestrian was in.