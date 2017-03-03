Mexican politician climbs border fence to show Trump’s wall is ‘absurd’

A congressman from Mexico is fed up with U.S. President Donald Trump‘s plan for a border wall, and took it upon himself to show the world why the plan is “absurd.”

On Wednesday Braulio Guerra posted pictures to social media of himself atop a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border.

In his posts, the congressman from the central Mexican state of Queretaro said the wall is not only ineffective but will also damage relations between the two countries.

“I climbed the Wall with the US. Look @ realDonaldTrump the absurd and unnecessary spending on this project that offends and damages our good neighbourhood.”

Guerra also posted a video filmed while sitting on top of the fence. At one point the camera pans over to the ocean near the spot Guerra sits, where the wall abruptly ends on the beach.

“It’s simple to climb the wall,” Guerra tweeted along with the video, adding there are “many dangers to our people.”

“Human rights, principles and dignity are non-negotiable.”

ABOVE: A still from the video Guerra posted on Twitter shows the border fence ending abruptly on a beach.

Trump campaigned on a pledge to build a wall spanning the length of the Mexican border and even said he’d make Mexico pay for its construction. The total cost is estimated to be between US$12 and $21 billion.

Mexico has said there is no way it is paying for the wall.

The wall has become a diplomatic barrier between the two nations, with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto cancelling a trip to Washington over comments made by Trump about the wall.

Contracts for the 3,200-kilometre barrier’s construction are expected to be awarded by mid-April.