Politics
January 26, 2017 12:39 am

Mexican president flat-out refuses to pay for Trump’s wall

By E. Eduardo Castillo The Associated Press

U.S. President Donald Trump promised tough action on immigration, signing an executive order to build his promised border wall with Mexico. As Jackson Proskow reports, Trump is also vowing to investigate conspiracy theories of massive voter fraud in the election.

A A

Mexico’s president says he rejects the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to build a border wall and repeated that his country would not pay for it.

President Enrique Pena Nieto did not address reports that he was considering cancelling next week’s visit to Washington following Trump’s order to begin construction of the wall between the two countries.

In a recorded address televised nationally, Pena Nieto said “I regret and reject the decision of the U.S. to build the wall.”

Earlier Wednesday, an official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press the administration “is considering” scrapping the Jan. 31 visit.

READ MORE: U.S.-Mexico fence costs $10 million per mile in parts but a wall will cost more

Trump’s order came the same day Mexico’s foreign relations and economy secretaries arrived in Washington for talks.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
donald trump mexican border wall
donald trump mexican wall
Donald Trump Mexico wall
Enrique Pena Nieto
mexican border wall donald trump
mexican border wall trump
Mexico border wall
trump mexico border wall
Trump Wall

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News