Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto cancels trip to White House in wake of Donald Trump border wall comments

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has cancelled his scheduled trip to the White House next week to meet with President Donald Trump.

Pena Nieto took to social media on Thursday to announce the cancellation.

“This morning we have informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with the @POTUS.” The Mexican president said. “Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the United States to achieve agreements in favour of both Nations.”

Esta mañana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistiré a la reunión de trabajo programada para el próximo martes con el @POTUS. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017



México reitera su voluntad de trabajar con los Estados Unidos para lograr acuerdos en favor de ambas naciones. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

Pena Nieto’s decision comes just hours after Trump, in a series of tweets, suggested the Mexican president cancel his trip if the country was not willing to pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting,” Trump tweeted. “The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers… of jobs and companies lost.”

On Wednesday, Trump signed executive orders, approving the border wall, while reiterating that Mexico would pay for it in one form or another.

“I’m just telling you, there will be a payment. It will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form,” Trump told ABC News anchor David Muir. “You have to understand, what I’m doing is good for the United States, it’s also going to be good for Mexico. We want to have a very stable, very solid Mexico.”

Trump noted that talks between the two countries would begin shortly and that U.S. taxpayers would foot the initial bill for the wall but “we will be in a form reimbursed by Mexico.”

“All it is is we’ll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico,” Trump said in the interview except.