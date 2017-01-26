Politics
January 26, 2017 12:15 pm
Updated: January 26, 2017 12:49 pm

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto cancels trip to White House in wake of Donald Trump border wall comments

frisk-mug By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks at the GOP Congressional retreat in Philadelphia, where he is expected to address funding of the Mexican border wall, a possible investigation into voter fraud, his visit with British PM Theresa May, and further executive actions

A A

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has cancelled his scheduled trip to the White House next week to meet with President Donald Trump.

Pena Nieto took to social media on Thursday to announce the cancellation.

“This morning we have informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with the @POTUS.” The Mexican president said. “Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the United States to achieve agreements in favour of both Nations.”

Pena Nieto’s decision comes just hours after Trump, in a series of tweets, suggested the Mexican president cancel his trip if the country was not willing to pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

READ MORE: US-Mexico fence costs $10 million per mile in parts but a wall will cost more

“If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting,” Trump tweeted. “The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers… of jobs and companies lost.”

On Wednesday, Trump signed executive orders, approving the border wall, while reiterating that Mexico would pay for it in one form or another.

“I’m just telling you, there will be a payment. It will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form,” Trump told ABC News anchor David Muir. “You have to understand, what I’m doing is good for the United States, it’s also going to be good for Mexico. We want to have a very stable, very solid Mexico.”

WATCH: Donald Trump tells ABC News construction on Mexico border wall will begin soon

Trump noted that talks between the two countries would begin shortly and that U.S. taxpayers would foot the initial bill for the wall but “we will be in a form reimbursed by Mexico.”

“All it is is we’ll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico,” Trump said in the interview except.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Mexico border wall
Enrique Pena Nieto
Mexico
Mexico border wall
White House
White House trip

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News