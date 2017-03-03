Snow predicted to start falling tonight along the South Coast

Don’t put those snow shovels away quite yet.

Environment Canada is forecasting a cold and unsettled airmass to head over the South Coast later today that will stick around through the weekend and into early next week.

With freezing levels expected to lower, Environment Canada says the potential for snow will begin Friday night and increase for Saturday and Sunday as an area of low pressure develops off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

While showers can be intermittent during the weekend, Environment Canada said they can change quickly into heavy flurries.

Local snowfall accumulations of a few centimetres are possible across the region due to this unsettled weather pattern.

But for those people who are looking to let it go — temperatures should return to near seasonal levels by mid-week.