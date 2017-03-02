Significant snowfall forecast for Coquihalla

If you’re planning on taking the Coquihalla Highway this weekend, expect to be driving through a significant amount of snow.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the highway between Merritt and Hope, with 30-40 centimeters forecast to accumulate on Friday.

The heavy snow is expected to start in the morning, with upwards of 15 cm forecast to pile up during the day, then another 15-25 cm is forecast for Friday night.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” according to Environment Canada (EC). “Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.”

EC said travel on Friday is not advised but “if you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.”

For the latest highway conditions, you can check DriveBC or Environment Canada’s Travellers Forecast.