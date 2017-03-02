Tom Hanks sends coffee machine to White House reporters to help fight for truth

Tom Hanks sent an espresso machine to the White House for those in need of a good cup of coffee.

The actor provided the gift for the press corps attempting the “good fight for truth.”

This is a long-running tradition for Hanks. He first did this in 2004 during the George W. Bush presidency, sending a new coffee machine for the journalists then.

Along with the machine came a note typed on one of Hanks’ typewriter.

“To The White House Press Corps, Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice and the American way. Especially for the Truth part,” it reads.

Also attached was a cartoon drawing of American soldiers, captioned: “Fresh, spirited American troops, flushed with victory, are bringing in thousands of hungry, ragged, battle-weary prisoners.”

This, of course, is a result of the tense relationship between the media and Trump. This follows the news of the White House now preventing reporters from outlets like The Guardian, The New York Times and CNN from attending certain press briefings with Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Hanks had publicly endorsed Hillary Clinton. He also referred to Trump as a “self-involved gasbag.”

White House reporters thanked Hanks and shared pictures of the gift online.

