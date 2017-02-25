New York Times fights back against ‘fake news’ accusations with Oscars ad

The New York Times is fighting back against accusations of “fake news” and dishonesty with a new TV advertisement.

It’s the first time the NYT has issued a TV spot in seven years, and it was released the week U.S. President Donald Trump barred the paper, along with a couple of other media organizations from a press briefing.

The commercial, called “The Truth is Hard,” will air during Sunday’s Academy Awards.

The 30-second ad includes audio from voices in the vein of news clips, talking about certain “truths,” from “the truth is our nation is more divided than ever” to “the truth is the media is dishonest.”

The clip, also posted on the Times‘ official YouTube page, has more than 1.5 million views since it premiered Thursday.

New York Times executive David Rubin reportedly said the ad is targeting the “national dialogue going on right now about facts and the truth.”

“What does that mean in a world of ‘fake news’?” he said, according to CNN. “And what is the role of journalism and journalists in that process and what is the role of reader in supporting that journalism?”

“Specifically, the research found that some people do not realize all that goes into having reporters out in the field, in hard-to-reach places, covering complex topics,” the paper said in a release.

The going rate for a 30-second spot during the Oscars can reach as high as US$2.5 million.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer said earlier this week that he didn’t think Trump would watch the Oscars on Sunday.

“Hollywood is known for being rather far to the left in its opinions. I have to be honest with you. I think the president will be hosting the Governors Ball that night,” Spicer said

On Friday, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced that Meryl Streep will be a presenter during the live show. Streep criticized the president during her speech at last month’s Golden Globes, especially Trump’s apparent mocking of a disabled Times reporter.

Trump quickly fought back on Twitter, calling the actress “overrated.”

The 89th Academy Awards will air at 8:30 p.m. ET.

*with files from The Associated Press