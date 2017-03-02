Calgarians invited to learn more about fentanyl at police info session

Calgarians who want to know more about fentanyl will be getting some help from the Calgary Police Service.

The CPS will be hosting a free public presentation to discuss current drug trends being seen in Calgary, including the rise in the use of fentanyl.

Along with information about the risks of the drug, participants will also be taught how to recognize if someone they know is using the opioid.

“It is very important that people have good information on the risks associated with different drugs so they can make informed decisions,” said Sgt. Andrew Critchley, with the CPS Crime Prevention Team.

Those invited to take part include parents, community leaders or anyone who is curious about fentanyl and wants credible information about the drug.

The presentation will be held at Police Headquarters (5111 47 Street N.E.) on Tuesday, March 7 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Space is limited, so anyone who is interested in invited to contact police at 403-428-8399 or acritchley@calgarypolice.ca to reserve a seat.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid pain reliever , normally available only by prescription, that is chemically similar to morphine, but 50 to 100 times more potent.

Fentanyl was initially used for cancer patients and others suffering debilitating pain, but its misuse and increasing availability on the black market has caused it to become the centre of an opioid overdose crisis making its way across Canada.

Last year, the drug claimed the lives of 343 Albertans and Alberta Health Services expects that number to be even higher in 2017.

