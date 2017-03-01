Deep fryer fire extinguished by Saskatoon firefighters

Saskatoon firefighters extinguished a commercial kitchen fire involving a deep fryer on the University of Saskatchewan campus Wednesday.

At around 11:45 a.m. CT, a 911 call reported a fire in the 00-block of Innovation Boulevard.

Crews arrived on scene and witnessed light smoke. Once firefighters entered the building, they were exposed to limited visibility of less than five feet.

The blaze, which originated in a deep fryer, was found and a portable fire extinguisher was used to put it out.

Saskatoon Fire Department officials said oil was being emptied from the reservoir when it came into contact with the energized heating elements of the deep fryer, which ignited the oil.

Damage is estimated to be $30,000.

No injuries were reported.