Canada
March 1, 2017 6:13 pm
Updated: March 1, 2017 6:16 pm

Deep fryer fire extinguished by Saskatoon firefighters

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished a blaze involving a deep fryer on the University of Saskatchewan campus Wednesday.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatoon firefighters extinguished a commercial kitchen fire involving a deep fryer on the University of Saskatchewan campus Wednesday.

At around 11:45 a.m. CT, a 911 call reported a fire in the 00-block of Innovation Boulevard.

Crews arrived on scene and witnessed light smoke. Once firefighters entered the building, they were exposed to limited visibility of less than five feet.

READ MORE: Suspicious car fire put out in Saskatoon’s Westview neighbourhood

The blaze, which originated in a deep fryer, was found and a portable fire extinguisher was used to put it out.

Saskatoon Fire Department officials said oil was being emptied from the reservoir when it came into contact with the energized heating elements of the deep fryer, which ignited the oil.

Damage is estimated to be $30,000.

No injuries were reported.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Commercial Kitchen
Commercial Kitchen Fire
Cooking Oil
Deep Fryer
Firefighters
Innovation Boulevard
Saskatoon Fire
Saskatoon Fire Department
University of Saskatchewan Campus

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News